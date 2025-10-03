Dog mourns little girl years after her death in heartbreaking video: "He still thinks she might come home"

Victoria, Canada - Five years after the death of little Lexi, her faithful dog Max is still waiting for his young owner to come back home to him.

Lexi was only six years old when she died in 2019 as a result of a rare disease called Blau syndrome, which is caused by a mutation in the NOD2 gene.

It results in a painful inflammatory disorder, attacking joints, skin, eyes, and organs.

One of her biggest comforts was a loyal and affectionate therapy dog named Max, who came into her life when the little girl was four and always seemed to know just what she needed for her spirit to feel lighter.

"Lexi and her therapy dog Max were inseparable. It's been 5 years since Lexi died," a now-viral Instagram post explained.

"But every time we come home from holidays, he looks for her. Like he did every morning when she was here. It's like he still sees her there," it continued.

"He still thinks she might come home. So do we."