Dog family goes on hysterical rescue mission for lost ball in precious viral video
Los Angeles, California - These three Yorkshire Terriers from Los Angeles stick together as a real dog family should!
Son Bruce (4), dad James (5), and mom Chloe (6) faced a common mission when their ball rolled under a cupboard.
The viral video that their owner, Elaine, recorded as a result has since caused a lot of hilarity on TikTok.
In the clip, the three pups are lined up one behind the other like they're standing in a grocery store checkout line.
At that moment, the little dogs seem to be stumped while thinking about how they can get to the ball under the cupboard.
Finally, the brave doggy dad James takes some initiative. He crawls under the cupboard with all his courage and tries his luck.
Unfortunately, he only comes out in another place without the ball.
No problem! The intrepid pupper tries again right away.
Somewhat irritated, he crawls out again. Meanwhile, his son provides additional amusement: he mounts his mother, but not in a way that could even begin to produce puppies.
After a few seconds, Bruce leaves Chloe alone again, but how are the four-legged friends supposed to get to the ball?
The hilarious trio looks at their filming owner more and more often. Elaine realizes at this moment: she has to do it herself! Then the camera goes dark.
These viral dogs have the sweetest personalities!
"Most of the time, the parents are the ones chasing and grabbing the ball, while Bruce hangs back and waits – and then happily enjoys the result once the ball is retrieved," Elaine explained to Newsweek.
Bruce, on the other hand, is "playful, confident, and very spoiled in the best way."
Elaine continued, revealing that "he usually leads the action and has a bit of a bossy personality, but he’s also extremely affectionate and loves kissing both of his parents."
The heart and soul of the family is – unsurprisingly – mama dog Chloe, according to Elaine.
"She is very gentle, well-mannered, food-motivated, and calm, with a soft and sweet personality," the dog owner said.
With such great dogs, the TikToker can certainly look forward to a fun-filled time no matter the occasion!
"Bruce’s intrusive thoughts took over. He forgot the original mission," laughed one commenter as another wrote, "Bruce said he need a lil something to take the edge off."
"He was way too overstimulated. [He has] zero self-control!" responded Elaine.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@yorkiefamily3