Dog family goes on hysterical rescue mission for lost ball in precious viral video

Los Angeles, California - These three Yorkshire Terriers from Los Angeles stick together as a real dog family should!

These three Yorkshire Terriers from Los Angeles stick together as a real dog family should! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@yorkiefamily3

Son Bruce (4), dad James (5), and mom Chloe (6) faced a common mission when their ball rolled under a cupboard.

The viral video that their owner, Elaine, recorded as a result has since caused a lot of hilarity on TikTok.

In the clip, the three pups are lined up one behind the other like they're standing in a grocery store checkout line.

At that moment, the little dogs seem to be stumped while thinking about how they can get to the ball under the cupboard.

Finally, the brave doggy dad James takes some initiative. He crawls under the cupboard with all his courage and tries his luck.

Unfortunately, he only comes out in another place without the ball.

No problem! The intrepid pupper tries again right away.

Somewhat irritated, he crawls out again. Meanwhile, his son provides additional amusement: he mounts his mother, but not in a way that could even begin to produce puppies.

After a few seconds, Bruce leaves Chloe alone again, but how are the four-legged friends supposed to get to the ball?

The hilarious trio looks at their filming owner more and more often. Elaine realizes at this moment: she has to do it herself! Then the camera goes dark.