Neglected dog was tied to a tree a tree and lost a leg – today he is unrecognizable

Charlotte, North Carolina - The story of Paddy is a sad one – but there is a happy ending! The dog was found tied to a tree in catastrophic condition, and one of his hind legs had to be amputated a short time later. Nevertheless, the brave three-legged friend never gave up and is hardly recognizable today.

Paddy the dog has undergone a huge transformation. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Humane Society of Charlotte

As the Humane Society of Charlotte recently announced on Facebook, Paddy was discovered last year by employees of the animal welfare organization outside their entrance.

"Paddy was found tied to a tree at the front of HSC. Staff saw him when they arrived that morning. His fur was so overgrown and matted that no one could see what was happening underneath," they said in their Facebook post.

A broken leg also came to light, and as a result, the underweight dog had to undergo an operation – amputation was unavoidable.

Nevertheless, "he recovered well and quickly adapted to life as a tripod," Meg Doherty from the Humane Society of Charlotte told Newsweek.

"He continued to gain healthy weight, his wounds healed, and his personality blossomed. Paddy was friendly with people, dogs, and cats, and enjoyed resting close to his caregivers," Doherty added.

The best thing about the poodle mix's new life: he didn't have to stay at the shelter for long, but found a new, loving family!