Abandoned dog is mistaken for garbage on the side of the road in heartbreaking rescue tale: "Thrown away"
California - For days, a terrified dog wandered the streets, hiding in a hollow right next to a freeway, just trying to survive. An animal rescuer was heartbroken at the sight of her.
Recently, Suzette Hall received a call from a friend who told her that he had stopped by the highway to check on what looked like a pile of garbage.
But in fact it wasn't. When he got out of the car, he realized with a heavy heart that it was a four-legged friend who had simply been abandoned by her former owners.
"Literally… she was tucked away on the side of the freeway... We truly don’t even know how someone spotted her," Hall wrote in a post on her Instagram account.
"When Arturo Flores got there, he searched everywhere – right along the freeway – scanning what looked like debris. And then they realized what they thought was a piece of trash… wasn’t trash at all... It was her."
As she was busy rescuing another dog all day, Hall was unable to leave. Fortunately, the man who found her agreed not to let the dog out of his sight.
He finally managed to gently catch the pup and bring her to safety.
"This poor baby. Abandoned. Thrown away," Hall said.
"Nothing but skin and bones. Terrified. Broken. Lying in the middle of nowhere, completely alone."
Suzette Hall reported the sad fate of the dog on Instagram
"She is in very bad shape. Her skin is in flames, and the smell tells us there is a severe, painful infection," Hall continued, heartbroken.
"She is going to need everything – and more. And you know me… I will get it for her."
The four-legged friend, who is now named Cherokee, is currently in Hall's loving care. She has asked for donations to get the animal the vet help she needs, but things are looking up so far.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@logans_legacy29