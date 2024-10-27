Dog owner gets pooch fancy new bed – but his unexpected reaction gets TikTok giggling!
Kassidy Hogan recently gave her beloved golden retriever Woodford a particularly chic dog bed – but the dog reacted very differently than expected! Now, an audience of millions can laugh at his antics on TikTok.
A viral video shows not the golden retriever's new bed, but his (ahem) preferred alternative.
In it, Woodford can be seen getting "comfortable" in the bathroom, lying in the cold hard bathtub.
His owner approaches him with the camera, but the dog makes no effort whatsoever to get out of there.
With such a frugal golden retriever, his owner could really have saved herself the trouble of a pricey luxury bed.
At least Kassidy Hogan showed good intuition when she filmed the curious situation – the video quickly went viral!
Viral TikTok video shows golden retriever's bizarre choice of sleeping place
"It's been so funny to watch this video blow up because it's just always been something he does which my family and friends all love as well," Hogan told Newsweek.
Alas, the golden is a repeat offender who generally likes to make himself comfortable in the bathroom, and no amount of dog beds will change his mind.
Nevertheless, Woodford's owner can cope well with the bad purchase, as she writes in the caption under the viral video: "As long as he's happy."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@woodfordthegoldenn