Dog owner gets pooch fancy new bed – but his unexpected reaction gets TikTok giggling!

Kassidy Hogan recently gave her beloved golden retriever Woodford a particularly chic dog bed – but the dog reacted very differently than expected! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@woodfordthegoldenn

A viral video shows not the golden retriever's new bed, but his (ahem) preferred alternative.

In it, Woodford can be seen getting "comfortable" in the bathroom, lying in the cold hard bathtub.

His owner approaches him with the camera, but the dog makes no effort whatsoever to get out of there.

With such a frugal golden retriever, his owner could really have saved herself the trouble of a pricey luxury bed.



At least Kassidy Hogan showed good intuition when she filmed the curious situation – the video quickly went viral!