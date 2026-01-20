Dog owner hilariously fails to wrestle Golden Retriever out of the pool – then things really get crazy

Miami, Florida - There are few things Bauer the Golden Retriever dog loves more than his family's pool, so it's no wonder he likes to test his owners' nerves when they try to get him back into the house after a swim!

At first, Corey Moriarty was still able to laugh at the cheeky little dog's antics. © Screenshot/TikTok/@imbluethesiberiann

In a video that has since gone viral on TikTok, Corey Moriarty can be seen chasing after the four-legged friend and trying to catch him – unfortunately in vain.

Every time he gets hold of the cheeky dog, the little guy breaks free again to sprint towards the pool as fast as he can.

The young man can only shake his head in horror, while his wife Emma laughs heartily behind the camera.

No matter how many times Corey manages to grab the dog and carry him back to the house – as soon as he lets go of the rascal, the pup runs off again at lightning speed.

It doesn't take long for this drama to attract his golden retriever buddy Maverick, who runs to the pool in amazement and watches his brother scampering around like a wild man.

At first, Corey thought he had just found a helper – but then things just got even more chaotic.