Dog owner hilariously fails to wrestle Golden Retriever out of the pool – then things really get crazy
Miami, Florida - There are few things Bauer the Golden Retriever dog loves more than his family's pool, so it's no wonder he likes to test his owners' nerves when they try to get him back into the house after a swim!
In a video that has since gone viral on TikTok, Corey Moriarty can be seen chasing after the four-legged friend and trying to catch him – unfortunately in vain.
Every time he gets hold of the cheeky dog, the little guy breaks free again to sprint towards the pool as fast as he can.
The young man can only shake his head in horror, while his wife Emma laughs heartily behind the camera.
No matter how many times Corey manages to grab the dog and carry him back to the house – as soon as he lets go of the rascal, the pup runs off again at lightning speed.
It doesn't take long for this drama to attract his golden retriever buddy Maverick, who runs to the pool in amazement and watches his brother scampering around like a wild man.
At first, Corey thought he had just found a helper – but then things just got even more chaotic.
Things go from bad to worse for this dog dad
Instead of reprimanding his brother, Maverick the dog soon begins to support him in his foolishness.
While Corey runs towards Bauer with a towel to dry him off, Maverick grabs one of the ends and starts pulling on it.
Soon, the towel tears in two, and Bauer jumps back into the water. Classic.
Corey's jaw drops – this is certainly not how he had imagined the afternoon would end!
No matter what he tries, the pool-obsessed puppy ends up in the cool water again and again, leaving a perplexed dog owner behind.
While Emma can't help but laugh out loud, Corey finally gives up, shaking his head, and goes back into the house – all alone, without Bauer. Legend says he's still out there to this very day... kidding! (Maybe.)
