Dog owner reveals adorable lesson he learned the hard way with his puppy
Maryland - Bobby Keane from Maryland couldn't help but let his adorable dog Annabelle fall asleep on his shoulder as a puppy, but when she got older, the habit became more of a challenge than he could have expected!
In fact, the American Bully weighs over 50 pounds today, but Annabelle still wants to fall asleep on her owner's shoulder, just as she did in her smallest days.
"I think she still does it because we still have that connection. She loves to be as close to me as possible," Keane told Newsweek this week.
"When she's had enough of that, she will lay her head down and relax and eventually fall asleep."
Enthusiasm for this ritual, however, is proving difficult due to the pup's much larger size.
Keane lamented his "suffering" with a hilarious video shared to TikTok over the weekend.
At the start, a tiny Annabelle can be seen sleeping soundly on his shoulder before the clips switch to her all-grown-up... and still sleeping on his shoulder!
Dog's hilarious habit goes viral in sweet clip
"It doesn't hurt, and it's not uncomfortable, but it can be annoying sometimes because she's relentless," he told the outlet of Annabelle's beloved habit.
"I wouldn't recommend anyone avoid it, but you do have to keep in mind how big they are going to get when you allow them to do cute things as puppies," he added.
Keane's adorable TikTok video has gone viral since it was posted, earning over a million views and nearly 300,000 likes.
Cover photo: Collage: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@annabelle_and_norman