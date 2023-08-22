Dog owner reveals adorable lesson he learned the hard way with his puppy

Maryland - Bobby Keane from Maryland couldn't help but let his adorable dog Annabelle fall asleep on his shoulder as a puppy, but when she got older, the habit became more of a challenge than he could have expected!

Annabelle the dog still loves to sleep on her owner's shoulder, despite her larger size. © Collage: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@annabelle_and_norman

In fact, the American Bully weighs over 50 pounds today, but Annabelle still wants to fall asleep on her owner's shoulder, just as she did in her smallest days.

"I think she still does it because we still have that connection. She loves to be as close to me as possible," Keane told Newsweek this week.

"When she's had enough of that, she will lay her head down and relax and eventually fall asleep."

Enthusiasm for this ritual, however, is proving difficult due to the pup's much larger size.

Keane lamented his "suffering" with a hilarious video shared to TikTok over the weekend.

At the start, a tiny Annabelle can be seen sleeping soundly on his shoulder before the clips switch to her all-grown-up... and still sleeping on his shoulder!