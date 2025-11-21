Dog owner runs home to rescue her dog when she sees what's happening on the pet camera

Berkshire, UK - When Claire checked on her dog via the home pet camera, she couldn't believe her eyes. Shortly after, she and her partner left the restaurant in a hurry to help the poor pup!

When Claire saw her dog on the pet camera, she couldn't believe her eyes. Shortly after, she left the restaurant in a hurry to help the poor pup! © Screenshot/TikTok/@cjthefoxlab

She was sitting comfortably in a restaurant with her partner, Jack, just wanting to see how her Labrador CJ was getting along at home.

But when Claire saw her four-legged friend, she was horrified!

The couple had made a mistake that they were quick to put right, with CJ the dog left sitting all alone in the dark, looking very dejected in the suitably somber video.

"We checked the cam to see what he was doing and realized he was sat looking sad... it broke our hearts," she told Newsweek.

Neither of them had thought about how early it would get dark, and their pooch was left whimpering in the gloom.

"My partner Jack and I forgot to turn the lights on," she explained, and added that they immediately paid their bill and rushed home to comfort the sweet doggo.

"NEVER leaving the house again without double checking the light is on for my dog when it gets dark," Claire wrote in the caption, noting that "at least the radio was on!"