Sassy Golden Retriever thinks her mom "ruined her life" – here's why!

Edinburgh, UK - Lucie the Golden Retriever dog is going viral because of a hilariously overblown reaction to her owner's paw faux pas!

Lucie the dog seems to be really angry with her mom over "paw-gate." © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@luciewoos

Her owner Cara held the cell phone camera in front of her dog's snout right after a mishap occurred, and Lucie's horror over "paw-gate" seemed to know no bounds.

In the recording, the Goldie can be seen happily wagging her tail at Cara, only to be kicked on the paw – unintentionally, of course!

"Accidentally stood on her toe and ruined her life apparently," can be read in the video's onscreen text.

This sums up Lucie's reaction quite aptly, because – although Cara immediately apologizes to her dog – the pup jumps away from her in disgust, even letting loose a deep, indignant bark after a few moments.

Her owner wants to apologize again, but the dog disappears into another room.

"Off to tell Dad," is written in the clip.