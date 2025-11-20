Sassy Golden Retriever thinks her mom "ruined her life" – here's why!
Edinburgh, UK - Lucie the Golden Retriever dog is going viral because of a hilariously overblown reaction to her owner's paw faux pas!
Her owner Cara held the cell phone camera in front of her dog's snout right after a mishap occurred, and Lucie's horror over "paw-gate" seemed to know no bounds.
In the recording, the Goldie can be seen happily wagging her tail at Cara, only to be kicked on the paw – unintentionally, of course!
"Accidentally stood on her toe and ruined her life apparently," can be read in the video's onscreen text.
This sums up Lucie's reaction quite aptly, because – although Cara immediately apologizes to her dog – the pup jumps away from her in disgust, even letting loose a deep, indignant bark after a few moments.
Her owner wants to apologize again, but the dog disappears into another room.
"Off to tell Dad," is written in the clip.
Once she's in the next room, Lucie looks back at her owner, apparently deeply hurt both physically and emotionally. She only reacts to Cara's "I love you, Lucie" with an angry bark.
"Some may call it an overreaction but it's just Lucie communicating how she knows best, woos and sass," explains her mom in the video's caption.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@luciewoos