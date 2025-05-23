Dog owner takes selfie with a flower – then her Golden Retriever hilariously butts in!

Mariel had made herself comfortable in the park in the nice spring weather and was about to take a selfie with a cherry blossom, but her dog had another – much better – idea.

A recent TikTok video shows the dog owner sitting with her Golden Retriever under a beautiful cherry blossom tree.

That's when the young woman took the opportunity to snap a selfie with the lovely pink blossom in her hand.

Her dog saw the small flower and had a different idea, however.

Mistaking the cherry blossom for a tasty treat being offered to him, the furry friend quickly put his paw on his owner's arm.

Suddenly, he snatched the cherry blossom from his human's hand and began to gleefully gobble it up.

Understandably, the cheeky dog doesn't really like the taste of the cherry blossom, making a face at the odd taste sensation.

Committed to the bit by this point, the dog reluctantly swallows the pink blossom. Meanwhile, the silly Golden's mama just can't help but laugh at the absurd situation.