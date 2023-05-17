Dog proves sharing is caring by stealing from its puppy pal in stealth style

As it turns out, dogs think sharing is caring, too. However, this pup isn't big on sharing in the traditional sense, and when their puppy pal failed to willingly participate, things took a turn for the comical.

Ellie (l.) didn't fight too hard to keep the toy that her golden retriever pal Emma was after. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/elliegoldenlife

Sometimes, your best doggo friend keeps a firm grip on your favorite toy while they're attempting to take a snooze.

This was the case for golden retriever pals Ellie and Emma, and was posted on Instagram for the world to witness Emma's gentle persistence in her quest for a toy Ellie was holding hostage.

In a video that's garnered 2.6 million views with on-screen text that reads, "When your sibling won't share their toys," Emma is seen air-pawing at a toy Ellie is holding under her paw while laying on a doggie bed at home for a snooze.

After a few attempts of snagging the toy without actually touching it or her puppy friend, Emma finally moves in for the toy-stealing kill like an adorable gentle giant. The dog manages to take the toy out from under Ellie's paw without causing her best doggo friend to move an inch.

The two dogs' adoring fans couldn't help but react to Emma's version of sharing, with one Instagram user commenting, "Emma was so good and quiet at getting this toy!" and another writing, "Hahahaha the like sneaky paw with a successful steal."