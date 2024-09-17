Dog realizes his brother doesn't have long to live in bittersweet viral video

A 7-year-old Chihuahua cuddling up to his 18-year-old dog brother has touched many hearts online for the sad truth – the older one doesn't have much longer to live, and his best friend knows it.

A 7-year-old Chihuahua cuddling up to his 18-year-old dog brother has touched many hearts online for the sad truth – the older one doesn't have much longer to live, and his best friend knows it. © Screenshot/TikTok/@teenytoby

A viral TikTok video captured the heartbreaking moment when Toby the Chihuahua realized that his brother Huang'er was nearing his final chapter in life.

"Huang'er has been receiving treatment for congestive heart failure for the past year," pet owner Hannah Moosvi told Newsweek.

"The condition is really taking its toll. Huang'er can't walk much and needs more daily assistance," she explained.

In the clip, Huang'er can be seen lying on the floor breathing heavily while Toby, apparently interpreting the moment correctly, cuddles up to him comfortingly.

While the little Chihuahua is still fit and agile, his big brother needs much more rest due to age and illness.

Hannah described the moment as "bittersweet," saying, "I am sad knowing Huang'er is getting older but it's also sweet to see them so bonded. I'm glad Huang'er has someone to watch over him."