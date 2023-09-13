Dog sees reflection for first time and her reaction leaves TikTok amazed

A TikTok user was so amazed when she saw her dog react to her own reflection in the mirror that she had to capture the special moment on camera.

Is Harley a particularly smart dog? Her reaction to her own reflection in the mirror seems to suggest so! © TikTok/harleyandherhyenas

In a video posted to the channel @harleyandherhyenas, 4.5-month-old rescue puppy Harley is seen looking at her likeness in the mirror.

"I had noticed her staring herself down the night before," Harley's human told Newsweek. "She would sit on my bed and stare at herself for five to 10 minutes at a time, as if trying to figure it out."

Eventually, the TikToker managed to capture her pup on camera, saying, "I wanted to film it as I've only had one other dog in my entire life who knew the animal in the mirror was her."

Watching Harley's reaction was fascinating and hilarious, as the doggo kept "leaning to the left before sitting up, or laying down fast to see if her reflection did the same."