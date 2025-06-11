Dog stays by owner's side in heartwarming pregnancy test video!

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - For a woman, finding out you're expecting a baby is one of life's most memorable moments. Hope Brown shared this moment with her dog , melting hearts by the dozen.

Hope Brown took a pregnancy test with her dog by her side. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@hope_brown17

The pet owner shared a video on TikTok showing her in the bathroom, where she wanted to find out if she was pregnant.

While she waits for the results of the pregnancy test, her cute Golden Retriever refuses to leave her side.

With Hope's partner sitting unsuspectingly in the next room, she nervously waits on the side of the bathtub as the test strip runs through.

Meanwhile, her four-legged friend snuggles up to her legs as if he knows that his owner needs his moral support right now.

When the wait is finally over, Hope lets her dog take a look at the test and asks him: "What's it say? Am I pregnant?"

It seems as if the Golden Retriever understands every word his owner says, because when he sees the result, he starts barking excitedly.