Rescue dog sits alone crying after adoption event for this heartbreaking reason

No one wants anything to do with this poor dog – his carers have even witnessed Darby being pushed away by visitors to an adoption event!

By Christian Norm

Clovis, California - Poor Darby the dog has been overlooked by prospective adopters yet again, as this tragic TikTok video shows.

All the other dogs were lucky, only Darby is once again alone at the end of an adoption event.
All the other dogs were lucky, only Darby is once again alone at the end of an adoption event.  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@crittersandcrystals

No one wants anything to do with him!

His caretakers once even saw Darby being pushed away by visitors to an adoption event so that they could pet another four-legged friend in peace.

In the end, it's always the same story: the little pup sits sadly in the cage where there were many other dogs to begin with.

Is it safe for cats to eat oatmeal?
Cat Guide Is it safe for cats to eat oatmeal?
How to clean a dog bed: Wash away stains, fleas, and smell!
Dog Guide How to clean a dog bed: Wash away stains, fleas, and smell!

The reason for the rejection breaks his caretakers' hearts all the more.

Darby was transferred from an overcrowded animal shelter to "Paw Squad 559" in Clovis, California.

The carers were initially baffled as to why the cute little Chihuahua mix hadn't found a new home long ago, but then they noticed that he had a somewhat unusual gait.

"The X-rays showed that where a normal dog’s kneecaps move, his [were] fused," Helga Weiss, president of Paw Squad 559, told The Dodo in an interview.

Weiss, who is also Darby's foster mom, told the pet site that people wouldn't just ignore the male dog – they would actively reject him.

Viral TikTok video shows dog Darby lonely after an adoption event

Darby has not been placed yet, no matter how sweet the dog's eyes are.
Darby has not been placed yet, no matter how sweet the dog's eyes are.  © Screenshot/TikTok/@crittersandcrystals

"People come to the adoption events and they point and him and they go, ‘What’s wrong with that dog?'" explained Weiss.

It breaks her heart because Darby is sweet, loyal, and full of energy.

Dog owner has the funniest trick to get his Golden Retriever using a harness leash
Dogs Dog owner has the funniest trick to get his Golden Retriever using a harness leash
When dog mom checks the home security camera, sheÄs shocked to see Golden Retriever's secret life!
Dogs When dog mom checks the home security camera, sheÄs shocked to see Golden Retriever's secret life!

What's more, he can walk – he just looks a bit unusual.

Besides, he loves being held and carried around in a bag.

However, the many failures and rejections from visitors have now also left their mark on the furry friend.

"You can tell that at the adoption events he’s started to, like, not approach people as much anymore," the Californian said sadly.

Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@crittersandcrystals

More on Dogs: