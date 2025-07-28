Rescue dog sits alone crying after adoption event for this heartbreaking reason

Clovis, California - Poor Darby the dog has been overlooked by prospective adopters yet again, as this tragic TikTok video shows.

All the other dogs were lucky, only Darby is once again alone at the end of an adoption event. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@crittersandcrystals

No one wants anything to do with him!

His caretakers once even saw Darby being pushed away by visitors to an adoption event so that they could pet another four-legged friend in peace.

In the end, it's always the same story: the little pup sits sadly in the cage where there were many other dogs to begin with.

The reason for the rejection breaks his caretakers' hearts all the more.

Darby was transferred from an overcrowded animal shelter to "Paw Squad 559" in Clovis, California.

The carers were initially baffled as to why the cute little Chihuahua mix hadn't found a new home long ago, but then they noticed that he had a somewhat unusual gait.

"The X-rays showed that where a normal dog’s kneecaps move, his [were] fused," Helga Weiss, president of Paw Squad 559, told The Dodo in an interview.

Weiss, who is also Darby's foster mom, told the pet site that people wouldn't just ignore the male dog – they would actively reject him.