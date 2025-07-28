Corgi dog's sweet naptime smile melts hearts online

Sophie the Corgi dog touched countless hearts with just one snapshot after her rapturous afternoon nap went viral. But what's got her smiling like that? The story is too cute!

In a Reddit photo, Sophie can be seen curled up like a little angel – eyes closed, paws outstretched, and a blissful smile on her face.

What's behind this sweet doggy happiness? The answer is as heartwarming as Sophie's smiling face – a weekend full of action, play, cuddles, and love!

"Sophie stayed overnight with her daycare on Saturday because I had a wedding to go to so she also got to spend Sunday morning playing with her puppy friends," explained her owner.

"I picked her up before 11 and we played a little ball and then I prepared for the party I was throwing," the pet parent continued.

"Sophie was in her element with all the people loving on her and giving her pets and cuddles and kicking her ball. After the last person left, she passed right out and it kinda looks like she has a little smile on her face. It was a good day!"

After a puppy slumber party, Sophie now had numerous people around her who loved and petted her, making the little dog into the big star of the shindig.

No wonder she simply fell asleep afterwards! Sophie looks very exhausted, but all the happier for it.