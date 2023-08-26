Dog surrendered for tragic reason breaks shelter workers' hearts

Monaghan, Ireland - Animal shelter employees in Ireland were heartbroken to meet Holly, a Labrador mix who had been surrendered by her owners at the age of 21 simply because the dog was "too old."

Holly the dog was found to be quite healthy despite her advanced age. © Screenshot/Facebook/Carrick Dog Shelter

"She had been surrendered to him by her owners, presumably to be euthanized," Helen Hewett, manager of the Carrick Dog Shelter, said in an interview with Newsweek.

After getting to know her for the first time, the animal's guardians' hearts broke all the more because, despite her advanced age, the senior animal still seemed to be quite fit.

"Despite hearing and sight issues (age related), the dog had a healthy appetite for food and human company and had a lovely friendly temperament," Hewett said.

"On assessment, we realized that this dog could still have a good quality of life in the right environment and placed her details on our Facebook page to help find her a placement," she continued.