Dog switches places with bride for wedding first look – and groom's reaction is priceless

This groom had an unforgettable wedding first look when the couple's beloved dog stole the show in an adorable prank! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@oliviacmccoy

A first look is the moment when the groom sees his future wife in her wedding dress for the first time. The ritual has become an integral and highly emotional part of many modern wedding days.

The wedding bells rang for Olivia Crocetti McCoy and her partner at the end of September, but before the "I do's" and their blowout party, the couple got their videographer to catch the first look!

A now-viral TikTok video shows that the groom had positioned himself on the veranda of the wedding venue for the moment.

With his back to the photographer, he waited patiently for his blushing bride – but she didn't show her face at first.

Instead, the groom was presented with their Dachshund Macy, who was wearing a miniature white wedding dress of her own!

But how did the man react to his unexpected "bride?" He couldn't help but laugh and pick up the adorable pooch to "kiss the bride."