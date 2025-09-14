Dog throws huge tantrum when his mom pulls out a suitcase, but there's a surprise in store!

Montreal, Canada - Golden Retriever dog Charlie is frustrated because his owner has taken out the suitcase – and he knows what that means! Or does he?

Golden Retriever dog Charlie is frustrated because his owner has taken out the suitcase – and he knows what that means! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@laurenandcody

While the dog is moping around and melting hearts, the truth is that a happy ending awaits him.

The touching video has been going viral on Instagram and is also getting a lot of views on TikTok.

In it, the suitcase can already be seen waiting in front of Charlie's face.

The dog reacts immediately with grumbling and whining. He runs up and down restlessly, jumping at his owner in annoyance.

"POV: my golden retriever sees the suitcase come out again and experiences the biggest heartbreak of his life... but little does he know..." reads the onscreen text of the video.

"Every time I bring the suitcase out of the closet, he has the exact same reaction because he knows exactly what it means," added Lauren Lieberman in an interview with Newsweek.

In the video, the dog mom tries to reassure Charlie that he can come with her this time, but he doesn't understand and continues to pout. His owner's explanation that his things are also in the suitcase is also incomprehensible to the pooch.

"He thinks I'm leaving again," concludes the 34-year-old.

So what happened when he saw that he got to come along?