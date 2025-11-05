Rescued racing dog cries every night until an unexpected gift changes everything
Australia - Poppy the Greyhound dog was adopted by a loving family after years of being forced to race. Against all expectations, the Greyhound cried every night in her new home until she was given a special present that made a huge difference.
In a viral video, Poppy's owner Emma recalled how awful it was to see her new pet so confused and sad.
To make the Greyhound happy, Emma gave her a pink, fluffy bunny.
"For the first couple of weeks, she would wake up during the night and walk around the house crying," owner Emma told Newsweek.
"It broke our hearts thinking how sad and confused she must have been."
The cuddly toy gave Poppy the security she needed: she always held it close to her and found peace and comfort in it.
"After a couple of months, she started showing signs of feeling safe and relaxed... The pink bunny started to become less important," Emma said.
Despite feeling more comfortable in her new home, Popp's new mom noted that the toy is still important to the dog.
"Pink bunny is still always near her bed, and sometimes I’ll catch her with her head snuggled next to it," she added.
But is it possible that Poppy loves the special toy for a deeper reason?
Poppy the dog gave birth to three litters of puppies
Poppy was a breeding dog straight from the racing scene and had previously given birth to three litters of puppies.
Many Greyhounds are bred because they are very fast and therefore considered suitable for racing.
"I then discovered how many were being discarded after their racing careers, and that there just weren’t enough homes for so many of them," Emma said.
Her neighbor also owns a Greyhound, and Emma marveled at how sweet and gentle it was. She soon decided to adopt ome of her own.
Some commenters suggest that Poppy might be comforted by the bunny because it reminds her of her lost puppies.
"Get her a puppy. She wants so badly to be a momma … They just get bred and then have their babies taken from them time and time again," one user wrote.
"They don’t know why – they just miss those litters. They don’t have short-term memory. She remembers all the babies she had."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@misspoppy.thegrey