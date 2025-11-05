Rescued racing dog cries every night until an unexpected gift changes everything

Australia - Poppy the Greyhound dog was adopted by a loving family after years of being forced to race. Against all expectations, the Greyhound cried every night in her new home until she was given a special present that made a huge difference.

A pink cuddly toy gave Poppy the security she needed in the early days. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@misspoppy.thegrey

In a viral video, Poppy's owner Emma recalled how awful it was to see her new pet so confused and sad.

To make the Greyhound happy, Emma gave her a pink, fluffy bunny.

"For the first couple of weeks, she would wake up during the night and walk around the house crying," owner Emma told Newsweek.

"It broke our hearts thinking how sad and confused she must have been."

The cuddly toy gave Poppy the security she needed: she always held it close to her and found peace and comfort in it.

"After a couple of months, she started showing signs of feeling safe and relaxed... The pink bunny started to become less important," Emma said.

Despite feeling more comfortable in her new home, Popp's new mom noted that the toy is still important to the dog.

"Pink bunny is still always near her bed, and sometimes I’ll catch her with her head snuggled next to it," she added.

But is it possible that Poppy loves the special toy for a deeper reason?