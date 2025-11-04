Cat owner fears kitties won't like new puppy brother, but their shocking reaction has her floored
Netherlands - A few months ago, Lisa de Gunst decided to get her cats Belle and Alphie a Dachshund puppy brother. The woman hoped that the very different animals might get along, but she had no idea was she was about to experience...
When she filmed one of the first encounters between the three furry friends, all her fears seemed to be confirmed.
But what happened soon afterwards took everyone by total surprise. Holy airball, y'all!
In a TikTok video from the end of October, you can see the moment when the dog first meets his new cat siblings.
The kitties stare skeptically at the Dachshund, who seems to be confused and looks blankly back – things seem like they're going poorly at first.
But then, Belle the cat timidly creeps up to the puppy with curiosity.
There is a hard cut in the video, and the truth is revealed!
Suddenly, James the Dachshund and the Ragdoll cat are seen cuddling lovingly together. Things are also going well with the British shorthair cat Alphie.
Lisa never dared to dream that it would work out like this, as she reveals in the onscreen text of the clip: "I was prepared for drama. Got a house full of love instead."
Cute video with Dachshund puppy dog and cats goes viral on TikTok
But how are the animals getting along these days? According to their 33-year-old owner, the love just grows stronger by the day.
"The cats were really curious about him, and it felt as if he already belonged here. They often play together and sleep next to each other also. When the cats want to come inside, the dog always runs to the door to let me know so I can open it," the animal lover told Newsweek.
"I’m really happy they get along so well, it truly feels like a home full of love," Lisa enthused.
"I worried they might not get along. Now I just worry they'll start a club without me," she laughs in another video of the fur besties.
Commenters went wild for the animal besties, with one writing, "You just won the jackpot."
"'this cat is a little different but ok...'" joked another while a third said, "They were friends in another life and you can’t tell me otherwise."
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@lisadegunst