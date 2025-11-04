Cat owner fears kitties won't like new puppy brother, but their shocking reaction has her floored

Netherlands - A few months ago, Lisa de Gunst decided to get her cats Belle and Alphie a Dachshund puppy brother. The woman hoped that the very different animals might get along, but she had no idea was she was about to experience...

Cats Belle and Alphie look skeptically at the new puppy. © Screenshot/TikTok/@lisadegunst

When she filmed one of the first encounters between the three furry friends, all her fears seemed to be confirmed.

But what happened soon afterwards took everyone by total surprise. Holy airball, y'all!

In a TikTok video from the end of October, you can see the moment when the dog first meets his new cat siblings.

The kitties stare skeptically at the Dachshund, who seems to be confused and looks blankly back – things seem like they're going poorly at first.

But then, Belle the cat timidly creeps up to the puppy with curiosity.

There is a hard cut in the video, and the truth is revealed!

Suddenly, James the Dachshund and the Ragdoll cat are seen cuddling lovingly together. Things are also going well with the British shorthair cat Alphie.

Lisa never dared to dream that it would work out like this, as she reveals in the onscreen text of the clip: "I was prepared for drama. Got a house full of love instead."