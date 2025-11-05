Dog falls in love with another Golden Retriever during playdate – then her owners give her a sweet surprise!
North Carolina - When most dog owners get a second four-legged friend, they wonder how their first pup will react to the new arrival. In this case, however, Ashtyn Hawthorne and her partner had a good idea how it would go!
The sweet video has since melted hearts by the dozen on TikTok.
In the clip, Sadie Mae the Golden Retriever is standing in the hallway by the front door, which has a large window so she can clearly see her owner getting out of the car with another Golden named Rio.
Sadie Mae's reaction couldn't be clearer: she jumps, barks, and wags her tail with glee.
In the meantime, she bolts into the living room to spin around in celebratory circles.
The fact that she is so happy about the new arrival is probably due to the way her owners have introduced him, as Sadie Mae was allowed to meet the male dog named Rio previously, and the two became fast besties.
"The moment that our dog realized we rescued the foster dog that she had a playdate with," reads the post's onscreen text. "They are best friends now," adds the caption.
How did these two cuties first meet, and how is the new doggo settling in?
What happened on that doggy playdate that made them want to adopt Rio?
Sadie Mae was an "only child" for four years, the 21-year-old told Newsweek, and then it was time for another addition to the family.
"We adopted Rio from a local golden retriever rescue. He was rescued from Kosovo at 1 years old. When he was rescued, he had heartworm and was super shy. He was in and out of multiple foster homes before we met him," Ashtyn said, describing the sad first phase of her pup's life.
"When we met him, we fell in love at first sight, and so did our Sadie Mae. This video is a video of him finally coming home to his forever home."
The rest, as they say, is history, because today the two dogs are as close as can be.
"We have had Rio for going on two years now, and he has adapted wonderfully. He is a big cuddle bug and loved to play fetch. He has such a big and sweet personality," the dog mom said.
Commenters were losing it at the sweet clip, with one gushing over "the tippy taps" and another suggesting that "she realized that she got a new sibling and it's her best friend."
"'Is that….? IT IS!!!!'" said another, as another wrote, "Permanent play date now."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@cashmoney_ashh