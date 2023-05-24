Dog training accident leads to the cutest TikTok ever of two pups kissing!

Dog trainer Sugako Sasaki made a training mistake, but the mistake had an adorable result, as these dogs learned bumping noses would earn them treats.

By Christian Norm

Burien, Washington - Oops, they kissed again! Dog trainer Sugako Sasaki accidentally taught two puppies to smooch for treats, and TikTok loves it.

A dog training accident led to the cutest TikTok ever of two pups kissing!
A dog training accident led to the cutest TikTok ever of two pups kissing!  © Screenshot/TikTok/happystretchdogtraining

Too many commands can create chaos, as experienced dog trainer Sugako Saski of Burien, Washington, knows all too well.

She was trying to teach pups at Dog's Day Out puppy training camp a few too many things at once when she unintentionally taught them to kiss.

She posted a video of the two pups bumping snouts to TikTok, and it went viral immediately. The caption says it all: "I accidentally taught them to kiss for treats."

Black bear cub caught on camera hilariously taking out the trash!
Animals Black bear cub caught on camera hilariously taking out the trash!

In the eight-second clip, the two dogs "kiss" a few times and get rewarded with treats. "They learned 'kissing means cheese,'" Sugako told Newsweek.

The adorable training mistake occurred when Sugako was trying to correct the spotted mut named Juni's behavior, as the four-month-old Juni was being aggressive with the other pups at the training camp.

"The goal was to change Juni's emotional response using the presence of another dog while reinforcing appropriate behaviors," the dog trainer explained.

These two puppies accidentally learned to smooch

Lab Lewis (l) and Juni (r) were both being trained at the Dog's Day Out puppy training camp when they got the commands confused.
Lab Lewis (l) and Juni (r) were both being trained at the Dog's Day Out puppy training camp when they got the commands confused.  © Screenshot/TikTok/happystretchdogtraining

The dog trainer decided to involve Lewis, a four-month-old black Labrador retriever, in Juni's training.

Lewis was working on learning to relax, so Sugako thought these two would make a good training pair. To encourage the dogs' good behavior, Sugako gave them treats. Lewis's job was to sit while Juni was working at not snapping.

Juni got a reward every time she touched Lewis's nose with her snout instead of growling or snapping, which created the "kiss."

Zoo Miami responds to Kiwi scandal amid backlash from New Zealand
Zoos Zoo Miami responds to Kiwi scandal amid backlash from New Zealand

"Because they were given treats when they 'kissed,' the frequency of kissing increased instead," Sugako said. "At first, it was a cute accident, but the puppies clearly repeat the processes, and it's just adorable."

More than two million TikTok users agree that these two's smooching trick is adorable. Sugako says that Juni and Lewis's owners also think the kiss is super sweet.

This training mistake was a great one!

Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/happystretchdogtraining

More on Dogs: