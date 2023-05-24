Dog training accident leads to the cutest TikTok ever of two pups kissing!

Burien, Washington - Oops, they kissed again! Dog trainer Sugako Sasaki accidentally taught two puppies to smooch for treats, and TikTok loves it.

A dog training accident led to the cutest TikTok ever of two pups kissing! © Screenshot/TikTok/happystretchdogtraining

Too many commands can create chaos, as experienced dog trainer Sugako Saski of Burien, Washington, knows all too well.

She was trying to teach pups at Dog's Day Out puppy training camp a few too many things at once when she unintentionally taught them to kiss.

She posted a video of the two pups bumping snouts to TikTok, and it went viral immediately. The caption says it all: "I accidentally taught them to kiss for treats."

In the eight-second clip, the two dogs "kiss" a few times and get rewarded with treats. "They learned 'kissing means cheese,'" Sugako told Newsweek.

The adorable training mistake occurred when Sugako was trying to correct the spotted mut named Juni's behavior, as the four-month-old Juni was being aggressive with the other pups at the training camp.

"The goal was to change Juni's emotional response using the presence of another dog while reinforcing appropriate behaviors," the dog trainer explained.