Dog training accident leads to the cutest TikTok ever of two pups kissing!
Burien, Washington - Oops, they kissed again! Dog trainer Sugako Sasaki accidentally taught two puppies to smooch for treats, and TikTok loves it.
Too many commands can create chaos, as experienced dog trainer Sugako Saski of Burien, Washington, knows all too well.
She was trying to teach pups at Dog's Day Out puppy training camp a few too many things at once when she unintentionally taught them to kiss.
She posted a video of the two pups bumping snouts to TikTok, and it went viral immediately. The caption says it all: "I accidentally taught them to kiss for treats."
In the eight-second clip, the two dogs "kiss" a few times and get rewarded with treats. "They learned 'kissing means cheese,'" Sugako told Newsweek.
The adorable training mistake occurred when Sugako was trying to correct the spotted mut named Juni's behavior, as the four-month-old Juni was being aggressive with the other pups at the training camp.
"The goal was to change Juni's emotional response using the presence of another dog while reinforcing appropriate behaviors," the dog trainer explained.
These two puppies accidentally learned to smooch
The dog trainer decided to involve Lewis, a four-month-old black Labrador retriever, in Juni's training.
Lewis was working on learning to relax, so Sugako thought these two would make a good training pair. To encourage the dogs' good behavior, Sugako gave them treats. Lewis's job was to sit while Juni was working at not snapping.
Juni got a reward every time she touched Lewis's nose with her snout instead of growling or snapping, which created the "kiss."
"Because they were given treats when they 'kissed,' the frequency of kissing increased instead," Sugako said. "At first, it was a cute accident, but the puppies clearly repeat the processes, and it's just adorable."
More than two million TikTok users agree that these two's smooching trick is adorable. Sugako says that Juni and Lewis's owners also think the kiss is super sweet.
This training mistake was a great one!
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/happystretchdogtraining