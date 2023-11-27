Dog undergoes dramatic transformation with the help of rescuers!

Odesa, Ukraine - An emaciated, mangy dog was found running around near a construction site in Ukraine. Always at his side was his puppy, who was in a similarly bad way.

Bruno the dog was in extremely bad shape when he was first found by rescuers. © Screenshot/YouTube/Love Furry Friends - Rescue Channel

Most locals wouldn't come near the dogs for fear of contagion – that's when the Love Furry Friends animal rescue stepped in to help.

Construction workers had put the two strays on leashes so that the rescue team could easily catch the dogs.

It took time to earn the animals' trust, however. The puppy in particular was very fearful of people, acting with some aggression as a result. Nevertheless, animal welfare workers managed to guide the two stray dogs into a portable cage.

When the rescue team from Love Furry Friends got the dogs to a vet, it became apparent that the doggos were both facing lengthy hospital stays for some pretty serious health conditions.

