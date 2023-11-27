Dog undergoes dramatic transformation with the help of rescuers!
Odesa, Ukraine - An emaciated, mangy dog was found running around near a construction site in Ukraine. Always at his side was his puppy, who was in a similarly bad way.
Most locals wouldn't come near the dogs for fear of contagion – that's when the Love Furry Friends animal rescue stepped in to help.
Construction workers had put the two strays on leashes so that the rescue team could easily catch the dogs.
It took time to earn the animals' trust, however. The puppy in particular was very fearful of people, acting with some aggression as a result. Nevertheless, animal welfare workers managed to guide the two stray dogs into a portable cage.
When the rescue team from Love Furry Friends got the dogs to a vet, it became apparent that the doggos were both facing lengthy hospital stays for some pretty serious health conditions.
Details about the rescue dogs' heartwarming recoveries
In two weeks, rescuer Olena visited Phil the puppy and his dad, 10-year-old Bruno.
The dogs' coats had already recovered somewhat, but they still looked far from healthy at that point.
The older male dog was also diagnosed with heartworms and diabetes – which made it all the more astonishing to see how Bruno looked another month later!
After a month's time, Bruno's coat was full, shiny, and jet-black again.
Little Phil was also noticeably better. Not only had his body hair returned like his dad's, but his overall health was stellar!
The Love Furry Friends rescuers are delighted to have made the two dogs' lives worth living again.
Cover photo: Screenshot/YouTube/Love Furry Friends - Rescue Channel