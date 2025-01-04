Dog warms his little paws in front of the fireplace in adorable nightly ritual

Wolverhampton, UK - In winter, Ted the dog likes his paws warm and cozy, and a viral clip showing the pup's adorable nightly habit has captured the hearts of viewers.

The cute Cavoodle dog was filmed casually warming his little paws in front of a burning fireplace at home.

The video, which shows the nocturnal ritual of the dog generated many comments from adoring viewers.

Numerous users expressed their enthusiasm for the sweet scene in which Ted stretches out his paws towards the warmth of the fireplace.

"POV your daily dose of dopamine is seeing your dog warm his paws every night," pet owner Bella wrote in the clip's overlay text.

"Going to be so hard leaving him again," she added in the video's caption. "Keep being you Ted"