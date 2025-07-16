Dog with broken leg gets sweetly comforted by cat sibling in adorable viral post

Michigan - There's one thing that animal siblings Rosie the dog and Chuzzlewit the cat practically never do: cuddle. But when Rosie recently suffered a serious injury, the kitty revealed his softer side.

Rosie the dog had taken things too far while playing and had fallen down the stairs at home, to the horror of her family.

When the pup got herself together again, everyone immediately noticed that she was limping.

A visit to the emergency vet later, and it was clear that the little dog had broken her leg.

With a plaster cast on her right back leg, the 7-year-old furry friend soon returned home, where her cat Chuzzlewit was already waiting for his playmate.

But there would be no playing for the time being.

In addition to her plaster cast, Rosie had to wear a protective collar around her neck. Poor baby!

Exhausted, the dog plopped down to rest. But shortly afterwards, however, the pets' owner Shahpari was amazed at what she saw.

"Rosie went to sleep and I went downstairs to check on Chuzzlewit. To my surprise, I found him lying on Rosie, comforting her and showing her love during this difficult time," the woman told Newsweek. "It was a moment that melted all our hearts."

Full of excitement, Shahpari snapped a few photos of the sweet cuddle sesh, posting the pics on Reddit soon after.