Deaf-blind dog wins heart of kitten in heart-melting video
Ontario, Canada - When Bumper the dog met a stray kitten for the first time, the cat gave the excited pooch the cold shoulder – but then everything changed!
Bumper, who is blind and deaf, knew immediately that there was a newcomer in the room thanks to his stellar nose.
In a video on Instagram, you can see him sniffing curiously at the kitten, who had been hiding anxiously under a chair.
While Bumper is visibly delighted with the unexpected visitor, the kitty doesn't seem to be thrilled that a huge dog is jumping around nearby,
Then suddenly the cat's attitude changes – instead of running away, he gets up close and personal!
As if the four-legged friend had sensed that Bumper didn't want to hurt him, he lovingly greets the white dog with several little kisses.
Owner Amy was also surprised at how the situation between the animals suddenly changed.
"Watch what happened when my blind and deaf dog met a stray kitten," she wrote in amazement on her video.
Will Bumper the dog's family adopt his new cat friend?
In another post, Amy explains that the kitten is just one of three furry friends that her family rescued from the streets and took in temporarily.
She had actually planned to pass the furry friends on right away – until Bumper and "Mulligan," as she named the kitten, fell in love.
Now the pet owner is struggling with the question of whether she should adopt the cat.
Since she and her family travel a lot, Mulligan might not fit into her life.
"We do see the value that this friendship could bring to Bumper and are definitely considering that when making this decision," Amy wrote.
"Regardless we are committed to finding all three kittens the very best homes!"
However, the cat has probably come at the right time for Bumper: the poor dog has not been feeling particularly well in recent weeks, as he has suffered from several seizures.
The time with his new friend will certainly do sweet Bumper a world of good.
