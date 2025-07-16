Deaf-blind dog wins heart of kitten in heart-melting video

Ontario, Canada - When Bumper the dog met a stray kitten for the first time, the cat gave the excited pooch the cold shoulder – but then everything changed!

Bumper, who is blind and deaf, knew immediately that there was a newcomer in the room thanks to his stellar nose.

In a video on Instagram, you can see him sniffing curiously at the kitten, who had been hiding anxiously under a chair.

While Bumper is visibly delighted with the unexpected visitor, the kitty doesn't seem to be thrilled that a huge dog is jumping around nearby,

Then suddenly the cat's attitude changes – instead of running away, he gets up close and personal!

As if the four-legged friend had sensed that Bumper didn't want to hurt him, he lovingly greets the white dog with several little kisses.

Owner Amy was also surprised at how the situation between the animals suddenly changed.

"Watch what happened when my blind and deaf dog met a stray kitten," she wrote in amazement on her video.