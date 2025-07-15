Dog owner is shocked when she sees what her mother-in-law has done to her pup!

Utah - Sarah left her dog , Bear, with her mother-in-law for a week while she and her husband went on vacation. When she came back, however, she couldn't believe what had been done to the Australian Shepherd.

Sarah left her dog, Bear, with her mother-in-law for a week while she and her husband went on vacation. © Screenshot/TikTok/@buppo.and.bear

But when Sarah saw Bear again after her trip to California, she was left speechless.

Without asking permission, the dog had been completely shaved.

"I was just stunned. I actually don't think I even spoke to her more than a simple greeting when we arrived home," Sarah said in an interview with Newsweek.

"The more I sat with the fact she had shaved my beloved Bear, the more I felt disrespected and confused."

What at first sounds like a trifle goes deeper, because Australian Shepherds are dogs with a double coat.

This means that the top coat protects against skin injuries and sunlight, while the undercoat insulates, keeping the dog warm in cold weather or protecting it from heat and moisture.

The American Kennel Club warns that clipping a dog with a double coat can cause long-term damage because the undercoat grows back faster.

Anyone who knows this can better understand Sarah's horror – but why had the mother-in-law done this? Well, her reasoning is a bit hard to understand.