Polite puppy stuns foster mom with his adorably good manners!

Mort the dog has been living with his foster family for a while now, and recently surprised them with his polite manners! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@lasthopek9

In a now-viral clip from Last Hope K9 rescue, Mort's temporary carer throws a tennis ball for him in her apartment.

The 8-month-old Labrador joyfully sprints after it, accidentally knocking into one of the carpets as he catches the ball.

As he runs back, the puppy grazes the carpet so that it lies almost perfectly again.

But then Mort stops, turns around, and takes meticulous care to lay the carpet completely flat again – including fine adjustments with his snout.

"Did the foster puppy just... fix the rug?" asks the astonished woman in the onscreen text.

"Mort is very polite and promises to help tidy up your home," the caption reads before launching into details for how to adopt the pup.

"This little lab is 8-months-old, 27lbs, incredibly easy-going, and good with dogs, cats, and dog-savvy kids," it adds.