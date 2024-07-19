Dog with plastic container stuck on head leads police to launch massive search operation

Manvel, Texas - A poor confused dog wandered around for days with a plastic container on his head, and police launched a huge search operation to save the little guy.

This is the "mugshot" of the animal involved in the incident. According to the authorities, the dog was eventually caught and rescued. © Screenshot/Facebook/Manvel Police Department

As the Manvel Police Department announced on Facebook, the officers first called for a search on July 17.

Even the mayor shared in the action.

"If you see this dog, please call our Animal Control Officer," Mayor Dan Davis said.

"We’ve been looking for this dog for a few days now and today he was darted last night but ran off into the words," he continued.

"Members of the community have been out searching for him but no luck. Please let us know!"

According to him, members of the community had already looked around, without success!



The police urged people to call if they saw the dog and not to approach it as the pup was scared and so rather skittish.

A few hours later, both the mayor and the local police shared the happy news that the pup had been captured and was en route to the vet.