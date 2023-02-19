Doggy delivery! Dog takes over for Amazon driver and amuses millions on TikTok

Special doggy delivery! An Amazon worker showed off a surprise intruder on her TikTok channel when a cuddly troublemaker tried to join in on a day's work.

Amber's unexpected dog intruder seemed ready to take the wheel and handle some deliveries. © Screenshot/TikTok/ambergirts

Amber, a delivery driver for Amazon, recently shared a short clip on TikTok of a giant-sized four-legged dog who unexpectedly climbed into her front seat.

"Please explain to me what I'm supposed to do in this situation?" she asked the camera, then pointed out the large brown and white dog behind her.

"I opened my back door and somebody's dog crawled into my front seat!"

But it didn't stop there: the furry four-legged friend apparently didn't want to budge, as it situated itself purposefully in the driver's seat, expertly got behind the wheel, and looked back at Amber with huge, puppy dog eyes.

"I don't know what I'm supposed to do right now," the young woman continued. "You're very pretty, but you need to get out of my front seat!"

The video has been viewed over 9 million times on TikTok.

Luckily, the driver let viewers know the amusing saga had a happy ending.

"I wanted to take him home but his owner came and got him out lol," Amber captioned the clip.

TikTok users gushed over the unexpected and "adorable" passenger, with one punny commenter noting the pup just wanted to help with "parallel barking."