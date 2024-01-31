Dog's adorable excitement over his owner's return thrills the internet!

Most dogs celebrate their owner's return home by wagging their tails or jumping for joy. But Spencer, a Golden Retriever and Cocker Spaniel mix, just cannot contain his glee when his human comes home! He loses control and it's basically the cutest thing you've ever seen.

How this dog greets his favorite human is too sweet! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@our.boy.spencer & TikTok/@our.boy.spencer

This dog goes wild in the best way, as a now-viral TikTok shows.

Spencer's human recently recorded the pup's reaction to his dad returning home after a whole 12 hours away.

The sweet clip shows the young pup sitting on the sofa, big eyes fixed on his human papa. Spencer then wags his tail so hard that he flops and rolls over.

The video ends with the doggo's human giving him some much-deserved pets.

In the caption of the cute clip, the owner quips that Spencer, "Could not control [himself]."