Dog's adorable reunion with owner after "30-second" separation melts hearts

Orange County, California - A heartwarming video of a Golden Retriever dog greeting his owner after a tragic (and short) time apart has gone viral, and TikTokers are obsessed with the loving little pooch!

A short but sweet TikTok clip shows Maui the dog in a park, where he has been left alone by his owner for a short time.

The Golden's reaction to this is heartbreaking!

Seemingly confused and stressed, he looks for his human and almost runs around the entire park.

"POV: when your golden retriever who always keeps his eyes on you lost sight of you for 30s," reads the on-screen text.

There is clearly a strong emotional connection between Maui the dog and his best buddy.

When he finally finds her again, the joy is written all over the sweet doggo's face as the pet runs happily towards her.

The video, which is captioned, "To be loved by him," has touched many users already and has amassed a whopping 3.5 million views and counting!