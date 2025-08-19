Teen is brutally attacked by group of dogs – then asks her mom a heartbreaking question
Newberry Springs, California - An early morning jog turned into a nightmare for one teenager when a group of dogs brutally pounced on her.
On July 17, Tracy Hurtado was jogging near her home in Newberry Springs around 6:30 AM when the incident occurred.
According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department (SBCSD), the 17-year-old was attacked by more than ten large dogs. Tracy suffered severe abrasions, cuts, and lacerations.
A neighbor heard the helpless girl's loud, anguished cries and immediately called 911, as ABC News reports.
Maria Azpeitia, the victim's mother, arrived with the emergency crews.
"I thought they ripped her arms off," she recalled. "That's what it looked like."
"I didn't know who she was," Azpeitia added. "She was so dirty, covered in dirt, so I couldn't recognize my daughter. I recognized her bra, that's what I recognized."
The teen was immediately taken to the nearby Loma Linda University Medical Center, where she asked her mom a heartbreaking question.
Tracy Hurtado is still recovering from her horrific injuries
"Mom, am I still pretty?" Hurtado asked, to which Azpeitia said, "Yeah, you're beautiful."
According to stepfather Carlos Ramirez, the girl's wounds required over 500 stitches.
"They bit every part of her body you could think of except for her ankles," he said.
61-year-old Craig Arthur Simmons, the owner of the 16 dogs, was arrested on August 13, per NDTV World.
The dogs were not leashed or fenced at the time of the attack, and charges have now been filed against the owner.
The family said that Hurtado nearly died in the attack and has been struggling with severe insomnia and nightmares ever since.
She's currently preparing for her senior year of high school, but must now attend rehab treatment. A GoFundMe has been created to raise money for her recovery.
Cover photo: GoFundMe/Joan Snedeker