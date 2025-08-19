Teen is brutally attacked by group of dogs – then asks her mom a heartbreaking question

Newberry Springs, California - An early morning jog turned into a nightmare for one teenager when a group of dogs brutally pounced on her.

Tracy Hurtado suffered serious injuries in an attack by a pack of dogs. © GoFundMe/Joan Snedeker

On July 17, Tracy Hurtado was jogging near her home in Newberry Springs around 6:30 AM when the incident occurred.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department (SBCSD), the 17-year-old was attacked by more than ten large dogs. Tracy suffered severe abrasions, cuts, and lacerations.

A neighbor heard the helpless girl's loud, anguished cries and immediately called 911, as ABC News reports.

Maria Azpeitia, the victim's mother, arrived with the emergency crews.

"I thought they ripped her arms off," she recalled. "That's what it looked like."

"I didn't know who she was," Azpeitia added. "She was so dirty, covered in dirt, so I couldn't recognize my daughter. I recognized her bra, that's what I recognized."

The teen was immediately taken to the nearby Loma Linda University Medical Center, where she asked her mom a heartbreaking question.