Clever dogs tag team for ingenious cake heist: "Classic move!"

Having several dogs at home is not always easy, as these pet owners recently found out in the aftermath of an ingenious cake heist.

This shrewd Labrador dog did not let the rare opportunity pass him by. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@yama_rama_lama

The daughter of TikTok user @yama_rama_lama was just starting to frost a cake when she heard that one of the dogs was unwell.

She ran outside to check on her pet – but left the cake unattended.

At that moment, the family's black Labrador took his chance.

A viral TikTok video shows the dog making sure the coast is clear before finally leaping onto the worktop with the tasty "prey" right in front of his face.

Apparently, he could hardly believe that the treat had been left unattended.

Without wasting a second, he pounced on it and munched up as much as he could. After a few bites, he was satisfied, stopped, and jumped back down from the table.

"Classic move, one dog goes outside to barf, the other sneaks cake," reads the video's cheeky caption.

TikTok onlookers applauded him for being considerate enough to leave some of the cake for the rest of the family!

"He only took a small bite. What a gentleman," one commenter wrote, while a second person said, "the fact that he stopped himself and left it is huge. good for him."