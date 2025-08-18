Golden Retriever's adorable reaction to meeting dolphin goes viral!

Clearwater, Florida - A Golden Retriever named Donut has become a regular at Florida's Clearwater Marine Aquarium, where the dog loves to spend time with his acquatic friends!

The Golden Retriever shrinks back when the dolphin swims up to him. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@it_is_a_pancake_life

In one viral video, it quickly becomes clear that Donut is fascinated by dolphins, but he's not entirely at ease with the large animal.

When the dolphin opens its mouth, the Golden Retriever is startled – but he's not put off for long!

Soon, Donut walks back up to the glass, ready to greet the marine animal.

But when the dolphin opens its mouth wide once more, Donut can't help but flinch!

The clip has racked up over a million views across Instagram and TikTok, but the moment is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Donut's aquarium habit.

As it turns out, Donut has another furry friend by his side for many of his aquarium trips – another Golden named Pancake!

In another viral video from this month, two dolphins come to say hi to the doggos.

What's quickly noticeable is that the sea creatures like to specifically seek out the four-legged friends.