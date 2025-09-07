Dog's face swells up to alarming proportions after mystery medical emergency

Birmingham, Alabama - Noodle the Dachshund dog recently gave her owners a real fright – and herself, too! – during a sudden medical emergency.

Recently, the 10-month-old pup barked her owner awake at around 4 AM. Emily Mckellar initially thought that Noodle just needed to go outside.

When she saw the dog in the light, however, she knew that something was very wrong with her pet.

At first, Noodle just had a red, swollen eye. Mckellar suspected a mild allergic reaction, so she put some ointment on the area.

It got better for a short time, but then things quickly spiralled out of control.

"An hour later, the other side of her face swelled and her tongue. She also had red splotches on her body, and she was collapsing when she was walking," the 24-year-old told Newsweek in an interview.

"We were worried about her airway closing up since she is so small and realized the medicine we had at home was not enough for the reaction."

Mckellar and her husband then took Noodle to a veterinary clinic. What was wrong with the little female Dachshund?