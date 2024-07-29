Dogs get caught staging a prison break in hilarious viral video!

Jacksonville, Florida - Micah Ethridge was driving home and looking forward to seeing his dogs Sugar and Duke when he got there, but the pet owner saw the pups a bit sooner than he'd bargained for!

Sugar and Duke are two cheeky little dogs! © Screenshot/TikTok/@micah904911

That's because his French bulldog Sugar had somehow escaped from the house and was happily running around on the sidewalk.

Ethridge had the presence of mind to make the best of the situation and shot a video of the doggo's antics.

In the short clip, Sugar can be seen walking past her owner's car without taking any notice of him.

The clip went live in mid-July and has since reached over one million views!

The dog lover has since found out how his furry friend escaped.

Speaking to Newsweek, he explained, "They escaped when the yard company didn't close the gate back properly after cutting the grass in the backyard."

His other dog Duke had also run off, but quickly made his way home acting as if nothing had happened.

But what had the cheeky escapees done in the hours of his absence?