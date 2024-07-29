Dogs get caught staging a prison break in hilarious viral video!
Jacksonville, Florida - Micah Ethridge was driving home and looking forward to seeing his dogs Sugar and Duke when he got there, but the pet owner saw the pups a bit sooner than he'd bargained for!
That's because his French bulldog Sugar had somehow escaped from the house and was happily running around on the sidewalk.
Ethridge had the presence of mind to make the best of the situation and shot a video of the doggo's antics.
In the short clip, Sugar can be seen walking past her owner's car without taking any notice of him.
The clip went live in mid-July and has since reached over one million views!
The dog lover has since found out how his furry friend escaped.
Speaking to Newsweek, he explained, "They escaped when the yard company didn't close the gate back properly after cutting the grass in the backyard."
His other dog Duke had also run off, but quickly made his way home acting as if nothing had happened.
But what had the cheeky escapees done in the hours of his absence?
Viral TikTok video shows the moment when fugitive bulldog is caught
Since the garden workers had left around noon and Ethridge had already come home around 2:30 PM, his dogs couldn't have been out too long.
"Although I'm not sure what they were up to that particular day, they have gotten out before, and I found them just down the road playing with the children at the neighborhood park," the dog owner explained to Newsweek.
Exactly what Sugar and Duke were up to after their second "escape" is likely to remain their own little secret at the end of the day!
Sugar the dog "is doing good now. Still up to her mischief but making up for it with how loving she is," Ethridge said.
"She got the name Sugar because she loves to give kisses."
But at least one thing is certain, according to Ethridge: "The good news is that we have fixed the gate latch so that this will not happen again moving forward – hopefully!"
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@micah904911