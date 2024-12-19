Dog's heartmelting reaction to Christmas movie enchants the internet!

How cute is that? A dog owner wanted to give her followers a video tour of her beautifully decorated house – but when she saw her pooch, the video's focus shifted!

Influencer Joelle Snook filmed her dog, who was left spellbound watching a Christmas movie. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@newbuildtohome

Popular home influencer Joelle Snook regularly shares shots of her beautifully decorated home on Instagram and TikTok.

When she recently wanted to film her festively decorated home, Snook unexpectedly discovered her 2-year-old Golden Retriever Arthur lounging on the sofa.

The dog was watching the holiday movie Beethoven's Christmas Adventure, and he looked to be having the time of his life!

Arthur's eyes lit up as he watched the St. Bernard on his Christmas mission.

He was so engrossed in the story that he didn't even notice his owner enter the room – a moment that melted the hearts of viewers in the festive 26-second clip.

It seems that Arthur the doggo is a real film aficionado, especially when it comes to dogs and holiday cheer! But then again, aren't we all?