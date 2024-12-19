Dog's heartmelting reaction to Christmas movie enchants the internet!

A dog owner wanted to take her social media followers on a tour of her beautifully decorated house – but when she saw her pooch, the video's focus shifted!

By Steffi Feldman, Isabel Klemt

Influencer Joelle Snook filmed her dog, who was left spellbound watching a Christmas movie.
Popular home influencer Joelle Snook regularly shares shots of her beautifully decorated home on Instagram and TikTok.

When she recently wanted to film her festively decorated home, Snook unexpectedly discovered her 2-year-old Golden Retriever Arthur lounging on the sofa.

The dog was watching the holiday movie Beethoven's Christmas Adventure, and he looked to be having the time of his life!

Arthur's eyes lit up as he watched the St. Bernard on his Christmas mission.

He was so engrossed in the story that he didn't even notice his owner enter the room – a moment that melted the hearts of viewers in the festive 26-second clip.

It seems that Arthur the doggo is a real film aficionado, especially when it comes to dogs and holiday cheer! But then again, aren't we all?

The adorable Christmas scene and the sweet pup's darling behavior delighted social media users and the reactions to the video were overwhelming, with many fans instantly falling in love with the charming Golden.

