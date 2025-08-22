Dog refuses to eat juicy slice of bacon unless his owner does this adorable ritual first!

Despite being presented with an extremely tempting slice of bacon, Golden Retriever Winston refuses to take even one bite of the tasty treat.

By Anne-Sophie Mielke, Steffi Feldman

San Diego, California - The behavior of this dog will baffle most people! Despite being presented with an extremely tempting slice of bacon, Golden Retriever Winston refuses to take even one bite of it. What's the reason for it?

Winston the dog refuses to take even one bite of the bacon. What's the reason for it?  © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@winston.goldenpupp

The video of the Golden Retriever from San Diego has gone viral for Winston's touching snacktime ritual.

In the clip, you can see his owner offering him a freshly fried piece of bacon.

Considering that a dog's nose can detect smells up to 100,000 times better than a human's can, this moment must have been pure torture for the pup.

But Winston refuses the snack anyway and even turns away demonstratively.

Fortunately, his mom knows what her Golden is waiting for...

Golden Retriever dog only eats after he has been given kisses

This patient dog wants to be kissed on the head before he starts a meal.  © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@winston.goldenpupp

It almost seems like a story from a fairy tale, but Winston actually needs a kiss on the head before he starts a meal!

As if to prove it, the four-legged friend then gets a cuddle from his owner and can be seen greedily devouring the strip of bacon right after.

"i hope his mother knows that his son won't eat his food unless he gets kissed on the head. not even for a crispy bacon," reads the video's onscreen text.

On TikTok, where the footage was also published, many dog owners report similar rituals that their doggos need to eat.

Others, on the other hand, cannot understand this restraint at all, as their four-legged friends would immediately eat anything they could get their paws on!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@winston.goldenpupp

