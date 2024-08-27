Dog's hilarious reaction to new cat leaves owner in awe!
England, UK - A dog who followed his owner's example when he met a cat for the first time has melted many hearts on social media.
In addition to her beloved Goldendoodle, a cross between a Golden Retriever and a Poodle, Lucy wanted to have a kitten at home.
A short time later, she was able to welcome her new cat named Kevin.
When Lucy petted the little black and white kitty for the first time, she noticed that her dog Bailey was watching everything calmly and with curious eyes.
As if he wanted to use his owner's method himself, Bailey hesitantly lifted his paw into the air and placed it on Kevin's head.
The paw moved slowly from Kevin's head to his back as the cat tried to extricate itself from Bailey's affections.
Kevin clearly didn't know what to make of being petted by a dog!
Lucy's family posted the funny moment to her TikTok account and the cute clip has now been viewed almost two million times.
Kevin the cat is hilariously freaked out by dog's attempt to pet him
Kevin obviously wanted nothing more to do with the dog, but poor Bailey couldn't understand why. He turned and watched as Kevin stomped away.
Fortunately, Kevin wasn't completely repulsed by the dog's gentle touch. There was no hissing, for instance, which would have been a sign that the cat was overly scared or angry at the situation – overall, he just seemed kind of freaked out to see a dog doing such a human gesture!
On TikTok, many people were both touched and fascinated by the cute interaction between dog and cat. What do you think of it?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@love.light.and.lucy