Dog's hilarious reaction to new cat leaves owner in awe!

England, UK - A dog who followed his owner's example when he met a cat for the first time has melted many hearts on social media.

When Bailey the dog saw Kevin the cat being petted, he immediately wanted to imitate the hand gesture. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@love.light.and.lucy

In addition to her beloved Goldendoodle, a cross between a Golden Retriever and a Poodle, Lucy wanted to have a kitten at home.

A short time later, she was able to welcome her new cat named Kevin.

When Lucy petted the little black and white kitty for the first time, she noticed that her dog Bailey was watching everything calmly and with curious eyes.

As if he wanted to use his owner's method himself, Bailey hesitantly lifted his paw into the air and placed it on Kevin's head.

The paw moved slowly from Kevin's head to his back as the cat tried to extricate itself from Bailey's affections.

Kevin clearly didn't know what to make of being petted by a dog!

Lucy's family posted the funny moment to her TikTok account and the cute clip has now been viewed almost two million times.