Dogs melt hearts on TikTok with adorable long-distance friendship
Canada - Two dog owners took to TikTok show the world how their four-legged friends continue to maintain their friendship despite the physical distance.
A video call between two furry friends is thrilling the internet after a clip of their "conversation" was posted on TikTok.
The video documents the friendship between the dogs Sadie and Rollo. In it, Rollo and his owner can be seen sitting in front of a laptop screen displaying Sadie's image.
Rollo reacts by looking at his best friend on screen and whining loudly.
Sadie promptly tells him how much she misses him by letting out a long howl, causing the two humans to giggle.
The exchange between the two fluffy friends has garnered more than 22.2 million views and nearly 30,000 comments.
"the way they heard each other out," one user wrote.
"Not the dogs having a better social life than me," another joked.
Dogs used to live together, now it's a long distance friendship
A second video explains how the dogs were able to form such a deep bond with one another.
Their two humans moved into the same house by chance in 2020 and quickly became good friends. All four lived together for two years until Rollo and his owner had to move away.
Instead of playing in their shared yard, the two four-legged friends stay in touch via FaceTime and meet up for "fun adventures" from time to time.
"Because sometimes, you just need to snuggle your best friend," the video says.
Cover photo: @rolloandsadie/TikTok