Dogs melt hearts on TikTok with adorable long-distance friendship

Canada - Two dog owners took to TikTok show the world how their four-legged friends continue to maintain their friendship despite the physical distance.

These two talkative dogs have delighted TikTokers with their sweet video call. © @rolloandsadie/TikTok

A video call between two furry friends is thrilling the internet after a clip of their "conversation" was posted on TikTok.

The video documents the friendship between the dogs Sadie and Rollo. In it, Rollo and his owner can be seen sitting in front of a laptop screen displaying Sadie's image.

Rollo reacts by looking at his best friend on screen and whining loudly.

Sadie promptly tells him how much she misses him by letting out a long howl, causing the two humans to giggle.

The exchange between the two fluffy friends has garnered more than 22.2 million views and nearly 30,000 comments.

"the way they heard each other out," one user wrote.

"Not the dogs having a better social life than me," another joked.