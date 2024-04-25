Dog's new haircut confuses six-year-old boy: "Where's Birdie?"
Richmond, Texas - Danielle Springer's six-year-old son, Dawson, became convinced his mom had gotten him a new puppy, but it turned out his own dog just got a haircut!
After Danielle took the family dog Birdie to get groomed, her son got a little confused by her new look.
When Dawson got home, he was greeted by a shorn Birdie, who was delighted to greet the boy.
As a now-viral TikTok video shows, Springer asked Dawson who the dog was.
He promptly named what he thinks is a new pooch, Charlotte.
Then, the child started wondering where Birdie was and asked his mom where she went.
The shocked mom explained that Birdie was standing right in front of him, but Dawson was still utterly confused by the situation!
The dog looks very different with her haircut
In all fairness, Birdie's new haircut is drastic. It turned the fluffy pup into a super skinny thing that looks a little more like a Dalmatian than the Australian shepherd and poodle mix that she is.
Dawson couldn't believe that Birdie was standing in front of him, even asking his mother if Birdie died!
"It took me by surprise that he couldn't spot Birdie, especially since her distinctive coat patterns hadn't changed – only her usual fluffiness was missing," Springer told Newsweek.
While Dawson didn't find the dog's drastic look change particularly funny, TikTokers love it. The cute clip boasts over a million views!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@aussiedoodlebirdie