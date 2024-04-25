Dog's new haircut confuses six-year-old boy: "Where's Birdie?"

Richmond, Texas - Danielle Springer's six-year-old son, Dawson, became convinced his mom had gotten him a new puppy, but it turned out his own dog just got a haircut!

This kid didn't recognize his dog after she got a hair cut. He thought his mom had gotten him a new dog! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@aussiedoodlebirdie

After Danielle took the family dog Birdie to get groomed, her son got a little confused by her new look.

When Dawson got home, he was greeted by a shorn Birdie, who was delighted to greet the boy.

As a now-viral TikTok video shows, Springer asked Dawson who the dog was.

He promptly named what he thinks is a new pooch, Charlotte.

Then, the child started wondering where Birdie was and asked his mom where she went.

The shocked mom explained that Birdie was standing right in front of him, but Dawson was still utterly confused by the situation!