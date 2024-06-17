Dog's reaction to his family's new pool has the internet crying happy tears

Arizona - A German Shepherd was so excited about the new pool in his backyard that he didn't know what to do with himself. TikTokers think the dog 's reaction is too cute!

This TikTok video of a 10-year-old dog enjoying the new family pool for the first time has the internet smitten.



The video, which has 4.6 million views and counting, shows the exact moment the old dog builds up enough courage to go for his first paddle around the pool.

On-screen text reads, "When your dog who loves the water finally has a pool!!"

The only problem was that Duke couldn't figure out how to get in.

Once his human showed him the steps, however, he proved he was part fish.

It took him a few minutes to get all the way into the pool, and then the doggo happily swam around in circles while trying to bite at the water.