Dying dog spends last day on earth at Disney World – and his reaction is heartbreaking

Orlando, Florida - Where would be the best place to spend his last day on earth? For Bailey the dog , there was only one answer. Next stop: Disney World!

Four-legged friend Bailey was a huge Disney fan during his lifetime, so for his last day on earth, his owner made his heart's desire come true. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@glowingmemorystore

This story proves that the magic of Disney isn't just for humans to enjoy!



At least that's what you might think when you see the video from the TikTok page Glowing Memory Online, which specializes in sweet mementos of man's best friend.

The user claims that the golden retriever Bailey was fascinated by the characters in Disney films during his life.

When his days here on earth were finally numbered, his owner decided to travel to Disney World in Florida so that her four-legged friend could meet his heroes there in person.

In several videos, you can see various moments of the dog's special last day, where he got to meet his pals from the movie Monsters Inc.

Another clip shows him cuddling with the titular alien from the popular animated movie Lilo and Stitch.

Bailey seems to have enjoyed the outing so much that he ended the day with grateful tears of joy.