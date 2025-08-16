Emaciated puppy has heartwarming transformation after being found!

Massachusetts - With trembling paws and an uncertain look, puppy CJ began a new life full of love after a troubled start.

Everyone was moved to tears when CJ took his first tentative steps in his new home. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@stephanieruocco

Stephanie Ruocco never considered herself a "dog person," as she told Newsweek recently, but fate had other plans!

One day, she spotted an emaciated dog on the screen of her trail camera on her property.

"He was mangy-looking and bone-thin," Stephanie said. "I thought it was a coyote at first and posted the video on my Facebook community page."

But the animal turned out to be a missing rescue dog named Ghost, who had been lost and left to fend for himself in the woods for weeks.

So, Stephanie began to provide him with food and water, but it was a long time before the dog was able to trust a human again.

"Something about his fear of people mirrored my own unease, and it hit me hard," she explained. "I didn't have a grand plan to rescue him. I just wanted to make sure he was fed and strong enough to survive out there."

After much thought, Stephanie decided to take in the dog, whom she had since named CJ. When he first entered his new home, he was unsure and cautious, and she filmed the special moment to share on TikTok.