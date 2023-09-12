"Fashionable" dogs on extravagant display at New York City museum
New York, New York - For anyone who's sad that fashion week is ending on Wednesday, you can still check out a new exhibit about the history of "fashionable" dogs at the American Kennel Club's Museum of the Dog in New York!
The exhibit is called Fashionable Dogs and runs from September 7 through December 31 at the Museum of the Dog, located at 101 Park Avenue in Manhattan.
According to AKC curator Alan Faisal for the New York Post, the exhibit is comprised of mixed media, including archival photos, vintage objects, and painted portraits.
Models like Gigi Hadid, Sharon Tate, and Kate Moss are also incorporated into the exhibit, as are famous dog owners from history like Queen Alexandra, Edward VII, and Colette.
Visitors will also want to keep a lookout for Art Deco works by French etcher Louis Icart and pieces from photographers like Herb Rites and Neal Barr.
The Museum of the Dogs' Fashionable Dogs exhibit traces breed trends
The exhibit is not necessarily about dogs wearing clothes but rather focuses on how and why certain dog breeds have come into style over the years.
The exhibit's summary describes the animals as "the ultimate accessory from nobility to the runway."
The summary continues, "Fashionable Dogs tracks the arc of popularity of several breeds through recent history, diving deep into such breeds as the Borzoi, Greyhound, Poodle, Pekingese, Japanese Chin, French Bulldog, and Great Dane."
Dogs are allowed to visit the museum twice a month from 6 - 8 PM on Furry Fridays. To see when those days will fall, check the museum's calendar of events here!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Karsten Winegeart