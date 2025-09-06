Feisty puppy dog declares war on the washing machine after it "steals" all of his toys!

Dublin, Ireland - Lord Archibald the puppy dog has only been online since mid-August, but he has already become a viral hit!

But he's out of luck: the washing machine reacts to golden retriever puppy Lord Archibald like a toothless tiger - not at all. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@archibald.the.lord

The main reason for this is a hilarious video showing the little four-legged friend fighting with a washing machine.

In the clip, Lord Archibald has a big fight with the household appliance.

He bites into the door with a thirst for battle, apparently in hopes of getting it open with his soft little baby teeth.

Then he scratches madly at the washing machine door. His toys are so close, yet so far from reach!

Some sort of hard, clear "force field" separates them from Lord Archy. What is this dark magic?!

When clawing doesn't work either, the little one simply pines helplessly at the mercy of the "evil" machine.

The first shot and the caption of the video reveal from the very first moment what this is actually about – the Golden Retriever's beloved cuddly toys.

"Watching my whole squad disappear," the text reads.

Evidently, the 3-month-old puppy can't cope with his best pals being "tortured" in the washing machine right before his eyes.

But there are many others whose hearts he opens with his fiery enthusiasm.