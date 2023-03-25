French bulldog and husky mix has the internet smitten!

Social media users are smitten with Finn, a stunning mix of his husky and French bulldog parents – but he was actually an accident!

Finn, the French Bullsky, is taking TikTok by storm with his unique looks! © Collage: screenshot/Instagram/adventuresoffinnandatlas

Finn's owner has dubbed the adorable, nine-month-old, doggo a French Bullsky because he's the result of a love affair between a husky and a French bulldog.

"He was an accident puppy," Finn's owner told Newsweek.

"The people we got him from had a husky and French bulldog, and I guess weren't fully watching the two of them, and so Finn and his littermates happened."

This handsome hound is the very definition of a happy accident – and the internet is here for him! A clip showing his unique look has 20,000 views and counting on TikTok.

This pooch is a perfect mix of these two adorable breeds.

