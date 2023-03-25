French bulldog and husky mix has the internet smitten!

When a French Bulldog and a Husky have puppies, the resulting mix is called a "French Bullsky." One such mutt has the internet gushing over its cuteness.

By Anne-Sophie Mielke

Social media users are smitten with Finn, a stunning mix of his husky and French bulldog parents – but he was actually an accident!

Finn, the French Bullsky, is taking TikTok by storm with his unique looks!  © Collage: screenshot/Instagram/adventuresoffinnandatlas

Finn's owner has dubbed the adorable, nine-month-old, doggo a French Bullsky because he's the result of a love affair between a husky and a French bulldog.

"He was an accident puppy," Finn's owner told Newsweek.

"The people we got him from had a husky and French bulldog, and I guess weren't fully watching the two of them, and so Finn and his littermates happened."

This handsome hound is the very definition of a happy accident – and the internet is here for him! A clip showing his unique look has 20,000 views and counting on TikTok.

This pooch is a perfect mix of these two adorable breeds.

French bulldog and husky mix makes for a handsome hound

Finn's parents were a French bulldog and a husky.  © collage: 123rf/lightfieldstudios &123rf/morozmarusia

This mixed breed boasts coloring like a Husky and adorable French Bulldog ears.

Finn's also got a unique look because he's got two different colored eyes. One is the piercing, light blue of a husky, and the other is a dark brown.

Throw in a unique, crooked tail, and you've got a truly special specimen!

"He was actually the last puppy out, and I guess because of the way he was positioned, he had a broken tail," Finn's owner said. "So he came out with a crooked tail."

Character-wise, Finn also got the best bits from his parents, with a perfectly balanced temperament.

"He has the howl of the husky, but the whine of a Frenchie," the dog's owner explained.

Finn is becoming quite an animal influencer on TikTok, along with his French bulldog buddy named Atlas!

