Eager Dachshund struggles to make friends at dog park in heartbreaking clip
New Jersey - This small dog has some very big emotions! TikTok users are heartbroken to see Frank the Dachshund's pain.
A now-viral video has received millions of views, breaking the hearts of dog lovers everywhere.
As is so often the case on TikTok, mere seconds are enough to convey the touching story.
At first, you see Frank the Dachshund standing shyly on the sidelines of the dog park.
Then he slowly bounds forward, eager to join in with the other pups.
While the four-legged friends happily wrestle with each other and play tag, however, poor Frank is left behind.
Not one of the dogs pays the Dachshund the slightest bit of attention, even though Frank makes every effort to join in the game of tag.
In the end, the little dog gives up and runs back to his owner, where he watches sadly from the sidelines.
But in an interview with Newsweek, his owner Jordan Mandel was recently able to announce some good news!
Tragic TikTok video touches many, but second one gives hope
"My sister and I take him to the dog park that has two areas, one for bigger dogs and one for smaller dogs," Jordan said.
"He usually prefers the big dogs, probably because he thinks he is one, and they're a little less active, which he likes."
However, the big dogs in turn have little interest in the small four-legged friend – a dilemma that is often only resolved when there are Dachshunds or Corgis among the smaller dogs on the other side of the park.
This is because Frank often gets along with these types of doggos, and they play together happily.
A few days ago, Mandel provided the proof on TikTok!
In the clip, Frank can be seen romping in the park with the other small dogs.
"I think it's the similar body shape that attracts them to each other," Mandel suspects.
In any case, Frank finally has friends to play with!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jordmandel & Screenshot/Instagram/@jordmandel