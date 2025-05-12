Eager Dachshund struggles to make friends at dog park in heartbreaking clip

New Jersey - This small dog has some very big emotions! TikTok users are heartbroken to see Frank the Dachshund's pain.

Frank the Dachshund dog looks uncertainly at his owner in the dog park as he struggles to make friends. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jordmandel & Screenshot/Instagram/@jordmandel

A now-viral video has received millions of views, breaking the hearts of dog lovers everywhere.

As is so often the case on TikTok, mere seconds are enough to convey the touching story.

At first, you see Frank the Dachshund standing shyly on the sidelines of the dog park.

Then he slowly bounds forward, eager to join in with the other pups.

While the four-legged friends happily wrestle with each other and play tag, however, poor Frank is left behind.

Not one of the dogs pays the Dachshund the slightest bit of attention, even though Frank makes every effort to join in the game of tag.

In the end, the little dog gives up and runs back to his owner, where he watches sadly from the sidelines.

But in an interview with Newsweek, his owner Jordan Mandel was recently able to announce some good news!